Children today are being raised in an age when our heroes are transitory, often fabricated, and many have been revealed to have “feet of clay.” We need heroes who have withstood the scrutiny of the press, the whimsy of a fickle public, and have standards predicated on bravery, service and sacrifice.
We need heroes who stand the test of time, who make an impact on history and enable us to enjoy things we often take for granted.
We need heroes who speak eloquently in life and have a voice long after death. We need heroes who rise to the occasion when they were needed most. Some heroes remain among us, while some surrendered their lives for others and a belief system that put God, country and family above safety, convenience and comfort.
These heroes are defined by their actions in the face of adversity and many have forfeited their lives in the process. I am referring to Medal of Honor recipients who deserve reverence and respect within a fitting memorial.
As we grapple with specifics of how tall or what shape this memorial should be, or whether it should even be permitted, we must ask, “What message are we sending to the next generation regarding how we honor those who gave so much?”
Is the shape, size and color of the memorial more important than the legacy of valor contained within?
Should petty parochial interests be heard louder than reasonable discourse on how to resolve such an important matter?
Should grandstanding politics overwhelm the emotions and sentiments of sound-thinking patriots? How do we respond to the legion of students and veterans of South Carolina who might be denied access to a significant aspect of their heritage?
Most telling, however, is how will the naysayers look their children and grandchildren in the eye and proudly proclaim, “I am responsible for the Medal of Honor Museum not being in our city”? Will they stand tall and proud with this declaration? I think not.
Steve Driscoll
Folly Road
Folly Beach