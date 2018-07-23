Your coverage of the debacle in Helsinki and its aftermath was disappointing.
The editorial wishfully said that maybe behind closed doors Trump had been tougher on Putin. And then the following day no mention of Trump’s would/wouldn’t lame excuse.
Trump’s pandering to Putin has been so apparent since he became president. His performance at the podium was woefully weak.
Putin clearly is holding something over Trump. It’s more serious than the alleged prostitute tapes, which would do him no harm with his base (they would love it). It’s not election meddling, which everyone knows happened, and no one can ever prove that it affected the outcome. No, it’s got to be worse.
Trump is in debt financially up to his neck to Russian oligarchs. He’s being blackmailed.
It may be tough to prove because money laundering is too easy. And even if Robert Mueller reports this, his base and non-wavering my-party-above-all pundits, congressmen and propagandist media will call it fake news. Trump’s control of Congress, the Justice Department and soon the Supreme Court will give him a free pass, as our democracy continues to be slowly destroyed.
It’s a sad day for America.
But media like you — conservative leaning in a right-wing state — have a chance to stand up and say: “Enough. My country is more important than undeserved allegiance to a corrupt, evil man.”
Be strong. Do it.
Michael Griffith
Harbor Creek Place
Charleston