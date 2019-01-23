Johns Island is a very large barrier island, and I wonder how many people know that at any one time there are only four sheriff’s deputies on duty from their base of operations on James Island to respond to calls on Johns Island.
Charleston County, as much tax as you collect, you need to increase the number of deputies and give them an office on Johns Island so their response time will be shorter than 20 minutes “if” traffic allows it.
We know firsthand about the problem. Our business has been broken into eight times since 2005. And, you got it, no one has been caught.
Lester Finkelstein
Island Express Services
Betsy Kerrison Parkway
Johns Island