It is tragic how flooding victims in the Church Creek basin get so little actual help to fix problems long known and partially caused by the county’s poor planning.
The Post and Courier justifiably supports the tax increment financing concept for long-term funding, but that only prolongs the agony.
The funds County Council greedily hoards for the mythical I-526 extension should be used for Church Creek. The road project recently was recently given new life, but is still decades away from being built.
The $44 million needed for emergency action at Church Creek is just a small part of the I-526 costs, which can be re-examined if and when County Council ever gets past environmental roadblocks to building two bridges across the Stono River.
Let’s fix what is not only our county responsibility but within easy financial reach. Then the board can resume its pursuit of windmills.
Larry Wiessmann
Seabrook Island Road
Johns Island