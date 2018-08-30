A letter in the Aug. 25 newspaper was right on target. I am here to tell those who cavalierly ride bikes, motorcycles or horses without helmets that head injuries happen in an instant and can have lasting effects, which may radically alter your life.
Things that one takes for granted, such as walking, talking or even just swallowing, may be grossly abnormal or impossible after a closed-head injury. This result does not require loss of consciousness or a skull fracture.
Living near the South Carolina Aquarium, I daily see college students riding their bikes helmetless. The letter writer was right regarding parents needing to be good examples for their children. In Canada, it is illegal to ride without a helmet. Helmets will not prevent all injuries, but they certainly help mitigate them.
Debbie Stanitski, M.D.
Wharfside Street
Charleston