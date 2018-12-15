The Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation applauds The Post and Courier for publishing such a thorough and probing article on the painful issue of heirs’ property and its loss. (Dec. 9 by David Slade and Angie Jackson.)
It is important for the community to know that there is help. The center is a nonprofit organization that provides legal education and direct legal services to help landowners resolve their heirs’ property issues and increase income from their land through forest management.
Heirs’ property owners have not only suffered the loss of their land, but they have historically been paid far less than market value when their trees have been cut. The difference is education and access to the services and programs that can benefit these landowners.
Center staff provide legal and forestry education seminars; probate estates and provide full legal services to resolve title issues; provide forestland management education and expertise; and connect landowners with professional partners across the center’s 15-county service area in South Carolina.
Call (843) 745-7055 to schedule an appointment for one hour of free legal consultation to see how the center can help you. Since its inception in 2005, the center has successfully cleared 215 titles on family land with a cumulative tax-assessed value of $12.9 million.
W. McLeod Rhodes
Board Chair
Jennie Stephens, Ph.D.
Executive Director
Center for Heirs’
Property Preservation
Sam Rittenberg Boulevard
Charleston