I want to follow up with some additional information regarding the Feb. 24 article on compostable bioplastics. Charleston County does have an award-winning industrial composting facility co-located at the Bees Ferry landfill and takes all BPI-certified compostable products mentioned.
For businesses looking to compost, there are several companies in the area that provide a fee-for-service pickup similar to traditional trash haulers.
By combining the new bans being implemented on polystyrene foam, petroleum-based straws and single-use plastic bags with a commercial composting facility, our region is positioned to be a leader in diverting waste from landfills and creating healthy soils for our farms and gardens.
Wayne Koeckeritz
Charleston