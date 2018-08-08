Thanks to The Post and Courier for excellent articles recently about the Blue Zones Project proposed here. But I think the health care community can accomplish the same thing without a large outlay of locally raised money.
Proof lies in the Aug. 6 article about the lady who lost 102 pounds by merely changing her habits. Charleston has a medical university, so why do we need to contribute more millions to implement an additional health care program?
The same goes for our excellent Roper St. Francis hospitals. We have hundreds of health care professionals affiliated with these institutions and in private practices. They include traditional doctors as well as chiropractors, medical technicians, life coaches, dietitians, nutritionists, physicians, trainers and others. If each made a commitment to solving the area’s obesity and diabetes problems, as well as heart disease, strokes and other conditions — especially among low-income folks and seniors — we would not need to pay millions to anyone else.
I will soon attend a seminar on how to start a weight-management business, and am willing to pass this information on to health care professionals or others who are interested.
A successful weight management program is similar to the pillars of the Blue Zones. It stresses low glycemic foods, sleep, exercise, protein, meditation (reading a book or other quiet time) protein, fiber and pre/probiotics. Preventive health and wellness initiatives are great, but they should be offered within our health care community, not from outside.
Jimmy Bailey
Carriage Lane
Charleston