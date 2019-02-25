No matter your politics, you must admit the health care system in our country is a mess.
I am a retired nurse so I have been on the “inside.” Even for the insured middle-class white community, heath care is “hit or miss.”
My son and his wife have a 10-month-old son born with a congenital heart defect. He spent 4 1/2 months in a pediatric intensive care unit. Thankfully, he is home with his parents now.
Several weeks ago, the baby’s mom had a seizure. She was taken to an ER, given a 30-day prescription for an anticonvulsant and told to make an appointment with a neurologist. The normal wait to see a neurologist is 90-120 days. The anticonvulsant was not refillable. Her local doctor would not refill it, and the neurologist cannot refill it because he has never seen her.
The ER was contacted, but the prescribing physician could not refill it. The only solution was to return to the ER. This is certainly not a new problem, therefore it would be a gross misuse of the ER and a gross bill for a family already burdened with medical bills despite having insurance. A two-income household is now a one-income family because they have a baby with a heart defect.
This is about a middle-class family with health insurance.
Can you imagine the burden on a single mom coping with a sick baby, health care issues herself and no insurance?
Can you imagine a Spanish-speaking family dealing with similar problems?
Now think about a rich family: They can hire help for the mom while they wait for a neurologist. They can “call in a favor” to skip waiting. They can have the best proactive, coordinated care.
Doesn’t everyone deserve that? Health care is a right. What we have now is discriminatory. I think most people in this country believe we are equal in the eyes of God.
When are we going to embrace universal health care in this country?
Kitty Sanderson
