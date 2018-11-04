I was a software developer for Highmark Blue Shield for 25 years. I fully expected to be able to retire on my own terms. President Barack Obama told Highmark to offer ACA policies and pay doctors for their services. Highmark’s losses were to be reimbursed by the government. Highmark lost about $800 million in three years and was paid nothing. Highmark sued the government.
As a result of the losses, about 1,000 Americans, including myself, were let go. Highmark formed a company in India for software services.
There is a reason we vote Republican. Republicans reduce our taxes, and Democrats are obsessed with taking our paycheck. I know health insurance costs as well as anyone.
There is no way we can afford government health care without a cost to workers. We are not being told the truth. I hope everyone votes Republican to keep your job and paycheck.
Don Moyer
Rivertowne Country Club Drive
Mount Pleasant