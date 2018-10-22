Now would be a good time to remind the voting public that South Carolina is one of 20 states suing the federal government to remove health care protections for people with pre-existing conditions and the mandate that everyone be insured under the Affordable Care Act.
South Carolina’s attorney general, Alan Wilson, doesn’t deserve another term, nor does Gov. Henry McMaster for agreeing with the lawsuit while lying to the people of South Carolina about his support of it.
The Justice Department also has stated that President Donald Trump supports the lawsuit.
Any Republican saying they will protect your health care insurance is lying.
Period.
Pre-existing conditions include cancer, asthma, psoriasis, being pregnant, having a transplant or a birth defect, to name a few.
No worries. You will still be able to buy insurance. Just be prepared to be denied coverage first and then be priced out of any policy that would cover you.
Speaking of pre-existing conditions, here’s some of South Carolina’s: last in education, 50th; top 10 in violence against women; corruption starting with four Republican state representatives resigning or being indicted; not to mention SCANA or Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, who willfully ignore their constituents who disagree with them.
It doesn’t get any clearer to me that Republicans can’t or won’t govern for the good of all people, or tell the truth about it.
Cathy Perkins
Billington Drive
Mount Pleasant