On Oct. 27, 11 men and women were murdered in a synagogue in Pittsburgh.
The killer was fueled by hatred of Jews and immigrants. That hatred was stoked by President Donald Trump’s behavior encouraging pro-Nazis and demonizing immigrants.
The sad reality is that our president is a hatemonger who bears significant responsibility for Saturday’s deaths.
I believe that in the silent places of our hearts, we all know it is true whatever one’s overall view of Trump.
If you doubt it, first remember that the 11 who died and the courageous law enforcement officers were our people whether you are Jewish or not, and then consider the question again.
Armand Derfner
Beaufain Street
Charleston