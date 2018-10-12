Over the years memory dims, but I still remember with some clarity the day the girl and her mother came to my church office. I was only four years out of seminary. She was barely 14, shy and soft-spoken. She was pregnant, confused and hurting.
I belonged to a group called Clergy Consultation Service in Nashville, Tenn. Our little group of clergy believed that there was an inherent injustice, a double standard, when it came to women who wanted to terminate a pregnancy. We tried to help them explore all options, but if no other options were left, we would help them travel to New York for a legal abortion.
I am writing to alert your readers that once again there are those who would undo the 1973 Supreme Court ruling Roe v. Wade.
While I believe all life is sacred, I also believe that all women should have equal access to a medically safe abortion. Those who want to limit that right are often the same people who forget that our social service agencies continue to struggle in finding placement for children in foster care, children who are already born.
Hartmut Fege
Bent Tree Lane
Pawleys Island