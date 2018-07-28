If there is anything to give an idea of how some approaches to development are considered in Charleston and its environs, the remark given to the North Charleston councilman says it all when a developer would not consider halting his project until highways were widened. Now there's a quality of life issue getting short changed.
Considering the rapid thrust of big development going on within the Highway 176 corridor in Berkeley County, it will shortly be a sight to see as traffic piles up on a two-lane highway that for all intents and purposes right now works like a 24/7 nervous interstate within Charleston suburban neighborhoods.
There's a projected plan to widen the highway but it won't be completed for a few years. But in the meantime motorists will be getting the experience of driving as something like molasses mixed with superglue. Being stuck. That's apparently the price many are paying now in the Charleston area, y'all.
Richard Ujvary
Waterlily Way
Summerville