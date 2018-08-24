An Aug. 10 article in The Post and Courier, “... a phenomenal change for black women,” says the Air Force will allow black women to wear dreadlocks as a hairstyle. But not only black women, they’ll have to let all women wear dreadlocks.
That could be a problem in these hypersensitive times. In the world of political correctness, adopting anything identified with a minority culture is considered cultural appropriation. And in some corners of our country this is taken seriously.
So if a white woman in the Air Force decides she likes dreadlocks and offends a black service member, what’s the Air Force brass to do? Bureaucracies, especially the military hierarchy, are timid in handling sensitive race issues.
Alfred Basso
Cattells Bluff
North Charleston