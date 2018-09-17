As an economics teacher, the first lesson I share with my students is that of scarcity. Scarcity exists in every society, every community and with every resource; we have unlimited wants and needs but limited resources.
As a teacher, I see firsthand how resources are and are not allocated to our schools, students and employees. Economic principles also tell us we satisfy our needs and wants based on our society’s economic goals.
As a new teacher, I accepted that our government’s scarce resources would not allow them to fund schools at the level that was needed. Now, I accept the meager $275 provided by the state to fund my classroom and routinely spend double and triple that amount.
A school-funded classroom is pretty bleak: desks for students and a teacher, a whiteboard on the wall, a computer, a projector and a printer. There are no posters. There are no pencils, no pencil sharpener or even basic school supplies.
There is no ink in the printer and, at some schools, there isn’t even paper. From an economic perspective, education and a well-supplied school is simply not a priority.
The second lesson my students learn is an economic concept abbreviated as TANSTAAFL: “There’s ain’t no such thing as a free lunch.” Nothing in life is free; there is always an opportunity cost.
On the surface, it looks like our local, state and federal governments are receiving hundreds of hours of free labor by teachers and thousands of dollars of free supplies for their students. However, the opportunity cost of allocating our resources elsewhere is quite high: These long hours, overflowing classrooms and low pay have driven 22 percent of South Carolina first-year teachers to leave teaching in the state.
Ten percent of all South Carolina teachers in 2016-17 simply quit teaching. I spent $90 on ink in the past week for my outdated printer. This is in addition to the $400 I already spent on supplies and not counting supplies I can reuse, such as staplers, hole punches and pencil sharpeners.
The opportunity cost for students? That is much easier to see: classrooms that routinely hold 30-plus students, buildings that are outdated and uncomfortable, a persistent shortage of textbooks and a revolving door of teachers and substitutes.
South Carolina’s constitution requires all students receive a minimally adequate education. As a product of South Carolina public schools and college system and a current employee, there is so much more potential.
Should Betsy DeVos, our secretary of education, even be considering buying guns for school employees if there isn’t even money to pay for ink and paper?
Emily Smith
Greenridge Road
North Charleston