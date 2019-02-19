In olden days, nations at war often faced trade-offs between guns and butter (fewer luxuries due to military production). Past trade-offs, however, no longer apply. With more war-making ability than any nation in history, the United States certainly suffers no shortage of luxuries. So what have we sacrificed instead?
While hidden in plain sight, we would have to admit that today’s trade-off is guns vs. children. Of 41 nations surveyed by UNICEF, America has the sixth worst food insecurity for children under the age of 15.
The only nations lower on the list are Lithuania, Bulgaria, Romania, Turkey and Mexico. We appear to need more handouts for the top 1 percent but forget about the “undeserving” poor.
Philip J. Murphy
