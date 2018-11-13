As the parent of a child in the Charleston County School District, a gun safety advocate and a pediatrician, I am alarmed by the “Rebels and Redcoats” field trip many CCSD elementary students take. During their visit to the Powder Magazine Museum, students are allowed to handle a nonfunctioning musket and pose for pictures wielding these firearms.
First, parents should be made aware beforehand that handling firearms will be part of the field trip. Recently, certain schools agreed to include this on permission forms; it needs to be done district-wide.
Second, guns and children do not go well together. South Carolina had the highest per capita rate of unintentional child shootings in 2017 with 16 incidents and seven deaths. Nationally, 4.6 million children live in homes with unlocked, loaded firearms. Glorifying gun culture on a school field trip is counterproductive to efforts to prevent these tragic events.
We understand that guns have a deep historical significance in South Carolina, but is asking children to handle firearms the only way to educate children on our history? Will these 9-year-olds understand the difference between the firearm they handled on a field trip and an improperly stored firearm in a home?
BeSMART for Kids is a program, endorsed by National PTA, that seeks to prevent unintentional child gun injuries by promoting safe gun storage and encouraging parents to ask about the presence of unsecured guns in other homes their children visit. Local BeSMART presenters are available to educate adults and provide free gun locks in the community.
Annie Andrews
Associate Professor
Department of Pediatrics
Evian Way
Mount Pleasant