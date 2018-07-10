As a retired educator, National Rifle Association annual member since 1953, life member since 2004 and firearms safety and marksmanship instructor since 1964, I enthusiastically applaud the efforts of the MUSC pediatricians and other health care professionals for their efforts in the Be Smart for Kids Campaign.
I do have one suggestion. Instead of asking, “Are there guns in your home?” one might ask, “If there are guns in your home, are they secured?” The first question is often perceived as being invasive, while the second question may lead to a civil discussion of guns and ammunition storage, the level of gun-safety training in the home, recreational shooting activities, etc.
I must add that the NRA, often perceived only as a “gun lobby,” has always promoted firearms safety and, since 1988, has provided the “Eddie Eagle” program for gun-safety education of pre-K through fourth-grade children and their parents. Since its inception, the Eddie Eagle program has been presented to nearly 30 million children in schools, churches, Scouts and other organizations.
The basic message to each child is, “If you find a gun, Stop. Don’t Touch. Run Away. Tell a Grown-up.” The program is available on the NRA website.
