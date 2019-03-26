The Post and Courier’s March 22 front-page article on gun control efforts describes a feckless effort to introduce what legislators consider important bills and the ignorance of S.C. citizens, per a poll, who are swayed that passing a new law extending the length of FBI background checks for gun purchases will solve some major problem.
According to the article, “gun-control legislation has made historic strides.” Really? That’s more inventive commentary.
I am all for extending the time allowed for the FBI to conduct comprehensive background checks, and if it takes 10 days or 100 days, I could not care less. I can wait and obey the law if I want to purchase a firearm.
The problem with what is displayed in the mass media is that it seems to make the bill the “be all and end all” solution to what ails this community and this country. In reality it is a feckless law with no real punishment or incarceration for those among us who embrace illegality as a way of life. By definition, they do not care about the law.
The day their background check takes may be the day it takes for them to purchase their next firearm illegally.
When police arrest anyone illegally in possession of a gun, in no time that arrestee is released on bail.
Draconian measures need to be taken involving the illegal possession of firearms. They should include confiscations, and long and real prison sentences — even federal prison sentences with no parole in violent and persistent offenses.
Seymour Rosenthal
Waterfront Drive
Mount Pleasant