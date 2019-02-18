Once again you expressed hope our legislators will pass some kind of meaningful gun regulations. This is an unrealistic pipe dream because few of our politicians understand guns and gun safety adequately. That is why bills for extending background checks are simply “feel good” proposals.
You also overstate the number of fatalities by admitting half of them are suicides. Even without guns, desperate people will find alternative means.
What we really need is a truce. Nobody knows more about gun safety training than the NRA. It’s time for our legislators to call their bluff.
The NRA says it is against most proposed legislation because new laws won’t accomplish intended goals. In that case, we should partner with the NRA to craft meaningful laws and training standards.
It seems like a win-win situation. We get better laws and the NRA drops its opposition to more regulations.
Larry Wiessmann
Seabrook Island Road
Johns Island