With a stroke of the pen Rep. Joe Cunningham proves he does not support the Second Amendment. Regardless of his gun and permit to carry, his actions prove he favors more infringements on gun ownership.
His signature is on H.R. 1112, which would lengthen the wait time on background checks from three to as many as 20 days.
As someone who does these checks, I can tell you that some are pending years later with no response. This would not stop a monster like Dylann Roof who was bent on killing people. Like most criminals, he would have stolen a gun or found another way to perform his evil act.
Cunningham also signed H.R. 8, aka the criminalization of private gun sales (the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019). All recent mass shooters except one (Adam Lanza) passed their checks. Remember, neither your wife nor any of your friends would be allowed to handle your firearm without government permission first.
So, gun owners, let pro-gun-control Cunningham know that if he is truly a Second Amendment supporter, then he should sponsor H.R. 155, “The Hearing Protection Act,” to remove silencers from the definition of firearms, and H.R. 38, the “Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act,” that would allows qualified individuals to carry a concealed handgun into another state that allows concealed firearms. (Permits would be like your driver’s license, valid in all states.)
How about a bill that eliminates gun-free zones, where most of the major shootings occur? Or just some good old-fashion crime control. These would be welcome actions in response to a nation awash in gun-violence propaganda.
Amazingly, supposedly educated people are so befuddled by the words “shall not be infringed.”
