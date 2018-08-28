On Aug. 13 I went to the post office in Mount Pleasant and, unfortunately, I locked my keys in the car. I told the clerk what I had done. She called AAA for me, but no one ever came.
Kathryn Johns opened the post office door for me since I was using a walker.
I was very upset and went to sit on the bar from the walker (it had no seat).
I made a wrong move and the walker tipped over and I fell backward onto the floor. Two other ladies came to help Ms. Johns pick me up. I was bleeding and they bandaged my arms.
These kind ladies were my guardian angels. I owe them a big thank you and appreciate so much what they did for me.
Thank God they were willing to help. They made this 80-year-old lady very happy.
Diny Adkins
Bowman Road
Mount Pleasant