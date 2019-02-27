If you’re going to lead, you need to lead from the front. You don’t need to wait on federal legislation to set a good example.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, less than 20 percent of electricity produced in the United States is from renewable resources. Therefore, all those in favor of the Green New Deal should demonstrate their commitment to this resolution by living “off the grid” for 24 days each month and using no electricity produced by those nasty fossil fuels or (God forbid) nuclear power.
Further, they should stop using any vehicle that isn’t all electric, but they better make sure it is fully charged during the first week of each month. Oh, and make sure your cellphones and laptops are charged. And stop eating any beef or dairy products. No more cheese for your tofu burgers, milk for your lattes, or butter for your bagels.
Supporters of the GND also will have to find a different way to store and preserve food as further use of any plastics (i.e., petroleum products) for storage would be hypocritical.
I’m not sure if cooking on open fires is allowed by the GND; maybe a compromise can be reached on this.
According to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., there are only 12 years left to save the planet. All the GND supporters need to immediately get on board with her program to set an example. If for no other reason, do it for the children, at least those who haven’t been aborted yet.
Peter W. Kozak
Fiddlers Marsh Drive
Mount Pleasant