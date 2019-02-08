Fortunately, my cable TV was out the night of the State of the Union address. But from reading the write-ups the following day, Donald Trump did exactly what I wanted him to do.
He is standing by his absurd ego and threatening to either close down the government again, or go around Congress with emergency funding. Both approaches would lead to further disaster for the Republican Party.
I have always felt the Republican Party has greed as its major priority, and that Donald Trump is essentially a con artist pretending to represent blue-collar interests. So I have no problem watching the party self-destruct under Trump’s leadership, especially with so many party loyalists backing his every action. The GOP needs to move back toward the center and regain its integrity.
William A. Johnson
Serotina Court
Mount Pleasant