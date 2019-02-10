I agree with the Feb. 6 editorial that choosing greatness is a worthwhile intention. We get a clearer understanding of the president’s definition of greatness in an early part of his State of the Union speech.
“We must choose between greatness or gridlock, results or resistance, vision or vengeance, incredible progress or pointless destruction.”
By gridlock and resistance, does the president imply discussions allowing for differing points of view are a waste of time? Is the president’s perception that disagreement with his vision is somehow motivated by vengeance? Policy criticism isn’t personal.
Unless he is talking about war, the president’s use of inflammatory phrases such as “pointless destruction” undermines his theme of greatness.
Unfortunately, the president’s binary worldview does not encourage democratic compromise and ultimately greatness.
Wendy Holtzman
Riverland Woods Place
Charleston