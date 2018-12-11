America was great when, from April to November 1975, the United States conducted Operation New Life. More than 100,000 Vietnamese refugees were transported, sheltered, fed, and provided medical, dental and sanitary services on Guam, then processed into the continental United States.
One thousand Vietcong/North Vietnamese Army were identified and separated to a POW compound; an additional 1,600 were segregated for return to Vietnam. Standing guard 18 hours a day for seven days really pained my feet.
To date, I know of no instance of terror associated with these 100,000 Vietnamese immigrants. As an infantry lieutenant in the Marine Corps, under direction of our State Department, I was there when “we were great.” Let’s “Make America Great Again.”
Paul Flaherty
Atlantic Avenue
Sullivan’s Island