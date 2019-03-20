I awoke with Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade on my mind. The Hat Ladies have been honored to participate in the Knights of Columbus Parade for the past 17 years. They are always special. But there was something extra special about this one. It was a “Top of the Morning” that seemed to top them all.
It wasn’t just Irish eyes that were smiling. It was babies in their strollers, older folks with walkers and every age in between. It was a sea of green that would make every other city pea green with envy.
It was locals coming together for wholesome fun, once again setting an example for tourists and cities around us to emulate.
Our hats are off to everyone lining the parade route, protected by our police with their friendly professionalism.
Special thanks to The King Street Public House for the privilege of riding on their float with The Shem Creek Band, which entertained us all as we wound our way through rows of people and stores to the end of the rainbow at the Cathedral.
And a final bow to the Knights of Columbus for making us all shout, “We love their (St. Patrick Day) parade.
Archie Burkel
Top Hat of The Hat Ladies
Heyward Cove
James Island