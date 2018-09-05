As we endure more weeks of difficult events, i.e. the Western fires, Hurricane Lane’s attack on Hawaii, our heightened political squabbling and the passing of patriot John McCain, I am emboldened by the following message my wife Tina Schell wrote to her photo blog followers.
“To some, each day brings a struggle to see beyond the darkness. For the rest of us, it is important to find moments of joy. We are surrounded by all the colors of the rainbow, it’s up to us to recognize and appreciate them. Remember gratitude is recognized as one of the most important elements of a contented life.”
Bailey Schell
Conifer Lane
Kiawah Island