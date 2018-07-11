Recently as I was headed home after work from Charleston Auto Auction, I received the gift of a blown left rear tire. At 4:30 p.m., Highway 17A is not a good place to change a tire.
I took the first right turn onto Lakewood Drive. I proceeded to jack up the car and install a “doughnut” spare. I was joined by a volunteer firefighter from Whitesville Station No. 2 who had a red-light roof rack. This gave us extra clearance and safety to change the tire.
Working together, we succeeded in changing the tire and I was headed home again in short order. I didn’t get his name, but I sure want to thank that volunteer fireman.
Donald Vohs
Kilarney Road
Summerville