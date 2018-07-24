Around 6 p.m. on the Fourth of July, I was settling into my recliner for a nap when my neighbor knocked on my door. He told me that I should come out because my building was on fire. I have four buildings on my property and the largest one was obviously burning. My neighbor was already on the phone with 911 and handed it over to me to give the address.
Living in the small town of Yemassee, which has a volunteer fire department, I was very surprised that within 10 minutes the EMS and fire department were here and pumping water from the hydrant in front of my property.
The building contained all my tools, yard equipment, fishing supplies and many other items of value and sentimental value. Soon, there were four other volunteer fire departments that responded and the fire was extinguished. The building and its contents were a total loss.
I would never wish a fire on anyone and very much appreciate that the men and women who responded took the time out of their holiday to keep the fire from spreading. They deserve everyone’s appreciation, and it never hurts to tell them.
Jack Brant
Braddy Street
Yemassee