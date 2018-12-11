On Dec. 5, my husband and I were visiting Charleston to attend the Dickens Dinner at Circa 1886. We decided to walk to the restaurant from our hotel on Meeting Street, not realizing it was a longer walk than we expected, especially in the dark and on irregular sidewalks. The longer we walked, the weaker my husband’s legs got until he finally collapsed, hitting his head on the sidewalk. I wasn’t able to get him up and he didn’t have enough leg strength to help.
As we were struggling, a young College of Charleston student came by on her way home from having taken an art exam final. She was kind enough to ask if we needed help. She not only helped get him up but held him up as we continued to the restaurant a short distance away so we could call a taxi to take us back to our hotel.
I neglected to ask her name. I know she lives on Wentworth Street and is an art major from Conway.
Chances are slim she’ll ever read this thank-you note, but we are forever in her debt for reaching out to help us.
Also, we’d like to thank Circa 1886 for calling the following day to find out how my husband was feeling. Nowadays, these gestures are few and far between. We both are very appreciative of their thoughtfulness.
Kathryn S. Alven
David Alven
Fiddler Crab Court
Bluffton