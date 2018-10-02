A Sept. 29 Post and Courier article explained why a massive red oak near Hampton Park was being taken down. In conclusion, it stated the city has no inventory of its largest trees.
Why not?
An inventory of our grand trees should have been done decades ago. They, in great part, create the natural beauty of the city and surrounding Lowcountry.
The current city administration has realized the natural role of trees in mitigating flooding. A tree inventory is critically important considering the incessant flooding that Charleston now faces, not to mention the ominous future forecast of catastrophic deluge.
Majestic trees inspire and calm our souls; their solidity and perseverance give us hope and strength. Their existence is vital to the health of our planet. Charleston needs an inventory of these natural wonders.
Carol Ezell-Gilson
Broad Street
Charleston