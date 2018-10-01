If a woman of any age, color, ethnicity, or political affiliation ever behaved the way Sen. Lindsey Graham did during the Ford/Kavanaugh Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday, she would have been excoriated for her lack of control, eviscerated for her unprofessional behavior, denounced for blatantly partisan politics and likely voted out of office in the next election.
Yet Mr. Graham was praised by many for his incredibly sexist, myopic, explosive diatribe, claiming that “the Democrats” pushed the appearance of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and her allegations of being sexually attacked by Kavanaugh in high school.
I can only hope that Mr. Graham somehow, somewhere finds a woman who will have the character and the gumption to tell him that he has been a total jerk.
