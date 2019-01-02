A Dec. 29 letter writer made an excellent point regarding a government shutdown. He wrote, “What about private sector workers who are laid off because the government is closed?”
I have not seen that mentioned anywhere else. More and more “outsourcing” is going on in all levels of government. I am sure thousands of private sector workers have been laid off because of this shutdown that nobody in Washington seems to be doing anything about.
The national media should be addressing the economic damage that the “shutdown” is doing to these folks, many of whom will not receive “back pay” when, and if, they are called back to work.
Thomas Macmanus
Golden Bear Drive
Pawleys Island