In the spirit of continuing a dialogue and not a diatribe, I would like to respond to a Joe Cunningham supporter. All his issues — environment, health care, pay, veteran care and corporate interests — can also be attributed to Katie Arrington.
The issues I have are a border wall, stronger military, tax cuts, decreased federal spending and, in general, giving President Donald Trump a Republican Congress he can work with and not a Democratic Congress which, for the most part, has only impeachment on its mind.
John Matthews
Legends Club Drive
Mount Pleasant