We reap what we sow, and it’s enough to make a grown person cry. Through a hundred years or more of disenfranchising, discriminating against and unjustly treating African Americans, we are now reaping the results of that horrible racism.
Why you ask? Because the same citizens discriminated against and treated so horribly are needed to help overcome the past and help South Carolina become the economic giant of the South that it should have been and could have been all along.
The schools haven’t been educating the citizenry to the degree needed for this wildly successful time of technological advancement. So sad.
Maybe after reading the series in The Post and Courier about how black citizens have been short-changed, and how that has affected the South’s ability to be all it could have been, the state’s leaders will realize they are reaping what they sowed. Maybe they should consider some additional support in training teachers and more financial support of education.
Joan Hoyte
W. Liberty Meadows Drive
Summerville