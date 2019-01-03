Thank you for the Dec. 29 front-page article featuring Clemson football player John Simpson. The article was especially timely because of the newspaper’s series on the poor state of South Carolina’s education system.
Parents’ responsibility for their children’s education was never addressed in the series, but I contend that this is the primary cause of poor educational outcomes.
Years ago there was a PBS program about poor schools in Mississippi. A pilot program was instituted in a couple of the failing school districts. The administration’s primary emphasis was on requiring parental involvement in their child’s schoolwork. Some of the parents were illiterate themselves. Tutors helped the parents with their academic and parenting skills. The positive results far exceeded expectations.
Regarding John Simpson, his mother took the initiative, made hard choices and moved her family away from a dangerous area so her children might have a better chance at success.
Thanks to Grace Raynor’s article, all of us can see how caring parents can and will make the greatest difference in a child’s educational outcome. More money, new schools and great technology help, but a parent’s love, care and encouragement have the most impact on a student’s success.
Parents, it’s up to you to make your child successful. Better schools, well-paid teachers, smaller class sizes and updated technology will help, but caring parents will have a lasting impact.
Just ask U.S. Sen. Tim Scott.
Suzanne Chastain
Summerville