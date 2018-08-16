On Aug. 11 I awoke to find that I had no electricity in my house. Needless to say, I was quite dismayed when I realized both of my neighbors had power.
I called the SCE&G emergency line and was assured someone would be right out. About an hour later, Brian from SCE&G showed up and diagnosed the problem. He informed me that he was not equipped to do the repair, but a crew would be back soon. He assured me the power would be back on before the end of the day.
Shortly, another SCE&G truck arrived with three men on board. Before they started working, they stated they would not leave until power was restored. They determined the problem and commenced digging a 3-foot-square by 4-foot-deep hole in the front yard — by hand in the sweltering midday heat and humidity. Being careful to preserve the sod, they found and spliced the burned-out wires, restoring power to the house. They then filled the hole and neatly replaced the sod. One could barely tell they had even been there.
While SCE&G senior management deserves every bit of the bad press they have received lately, these employees were outstanding, and I wish to thank them again.
John P. Gosgrove
Arthur Hills Circle
Charleston