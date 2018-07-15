Several weeks ago, a handicap walker was stolen from my front porch. I called Mount Pleasant Police to report it. I didn’t expect it to be found, but I wanted to have police visible in my neighborhood.
On July 1, Officer S. Prettel II came to my house completely uncsolicited and presented me with a replacement walker. This officer showed compassion far beyond his responsibilities as a police officer.
I want to thank him and remind all of us of the fine police force we have here in Mount Pleasant.
Phil Siegrist
Bowman Road
Mount Pleasant