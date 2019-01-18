I was intrigued by an article in the Jan. 15 Post and Courier that reported that a number of Charleston Republicans were opposed to legalizing cannabis for medical use for fear it could lead to recreational legalization, which could attract more Democrats to South Carolina. Apparently, Democrats are such notorious druggies that they would be unable to resist the lure of legal marijuana.
Republicans presumably do not have a similar weakness. We certainly can’t have the state being overrun with Democrats. Maybe we should build a wall to keep them out.
Bob Kappler
Brandywine Drive
Summerville