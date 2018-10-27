Over the years I’ve developed a close friendship with Pastor Carl Green. He is a licensed Assembly of God minister. Anyone who drove by the Christian Exxon for years saw Carl not only working on cars but praying for customers.
Over the years Carl has been a jail pastor throughout South Carolina. He often speaks of the many miracles God allows him to witness.
On Oct. 18 after a long day of preaching, he was heading home ready for a good night’s sleep. He turned a corner in North Charleston, hit the concrete median and a tire blew. He said, “My God, please help me.”
An oncoming car slowed down and stopped. The driver got out and asked “Sir, do you have a jack?” Carl told him yes.
In five minutes this man changed Carl’s tire. When Carl tried to pay him, the man refused the money.
He told Carl he had just gotten out of jail after 23 years and needed to help someone.
Carl smiled and said, “Thanks, God, for another miracle.”
Jack Cranwell
Gin House Court
Charleston