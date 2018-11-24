It’s too bad Republicans seem to be too stubborn to be smart. All they have to do is propose ever-so-modest, commonsense legislation that no sensible person would reject. Don’t push to the extreme but just a tiny bit in the right direction on any number of issues.
Sure, the far right might also reject the legislation, but that’s OK, too. If the Democrats flat out reject any and all legislation, people will take notice and vote them out in two years. Despite what the politicians and the press want to depict as a country totally divided, we can agree on a host of commonsense measures and will vote to support them. Let the extremes on both sides be exposed as the minorities they are.
Let’s hear them make a ludicrous case against shoring up the border (not a wall). Make Joe Cunningham choose to vote against funding the government and side with Nancy Pelosi and see what happens in two years. If Democrats find they have no choice but to support the legislation, then the Republicans can crow about governing all the way to the next election. Kind of a Donald Trump sweet spot. If the hard-line Republicans vote against mild measures to close gun control loopholes and provide better background checks, let the people decide if they are right to represent them as well. The key is to go small.
Will this happen? Probably not. Both parties have found it’s easier to go extreme to vacuum up money from motivated organizations and then demonize their opponents. But we are getting wise to this. Hear that, Mr. Cunningham? You can make a difference. Represent us, not your party. If I’m wrong, it must be all Mark Sanford’s fault.
Jim Christie
Hall Point Road
Mount Pleasant