The greatest immediate threat from global warming comes from stronger hurricanes, not rising seas. I recently paid $500 to FEMA to protect my home from flooding for a year, even though my house is 14 feet above sea level, not in a 100-year flood plain and survived the 27 inches of rain in a three-day period that hit Mount Pleasant a few years back. I have educated myself to the risks involved.
I also have been looking at second homes in Florida on Zillow. But I would never consider one less than 10 feet above sea level or on a barrier island, unless it is on stilts. And even then I would be cautious.
I have to chuckle at some of these Lowcountry “glamour magazines” with all the multimillion-dollar homes. Just outside the windows of most of these homes are marshlands, rivers and the ocean.
And the real estate community really doesn’t want to talk about any of this, or the huge losses in value that will inevitably come. Homes selling at premiums on waterfronts or marshes will be selling at significant discounts.
William A. Johnson
Serotina Court
Mount Pleasant