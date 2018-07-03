During the presidential campaign, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said of Donald Trump, among many other negative statements: “He is a faker. He has no consistency about him. He says whatever comes into his head at the moment.”
It struck me that a significant factor in the votes cast by the dissenters in the case that upheld the president’s travel ban was what they claimed were Trump’s bigoted remarks, and that those remarks justified overturning the president’s decree.
However, if extraneous remarks should be used to negate a presidential decision, shouldn’t Justice Ginsburg’s prejudicial remarks against Mr. Trump be taken into account in determining whether she should have a part in the court’s decision? Shouldn’t Justice Ginsburg be prohibited from casting a vote in any matter involving President Trump?
