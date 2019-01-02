Everywhere I have been somehow lives within my skin. A touching thought will bring the truth of attitude as proof of my regard or my regret for every single disconnect.
My hands, eyes, thoughts and heart contain the whole in every part of everyone I dared to know. I still can touch them in my mind. The living and the dead are all I am in kind. This is how I’m led to know a better way than merely mine.
Courage makes us great. Purpose makes us useful. Rules make us righteous. Tools make us smart. Morals make us pure. Ethics make us a target. Sales make us rich. News makes us accountable. Distraction makes us careless. Mothers make us children. Dads make us proud. Children make us poor. The truth makes us humble and as free as we can be. The proof is where you sit or where you stand.
The gifts of experience make us accountable for what we do with what we hold.
George Abney
Glen Street
Summerville