One definition of quality in art, music and literature is that quality works deserve revisiting. That means rereading, relistening and reviewing works that are inexhaustible sources of pleasure and insight.
“A Dark Place of Dreams,” the current exhibit at the Gibbes Museum of Art, is bursting with works of this character. Showcasing Louise Nevelson’s timeless wooden sculptures, “A Dark Place” also features the sculptures of three women inspired by her mastery of construction and use of the color black to create works of originality and dark beauty.
The large carnivorous plants Chakaia Booker creates from automobile tires first confuse, then fascinate and finally terrify viewers who let them grow on them.
Lauren Fensterstock’s cut-and-curled black flowers fill boxes and hang from trellises. They lead you into a dense, dark artificial garden. Her assemblages of all-black seashells and organic objects are souvenirs from nightmares and eco-disasters.
Kate Gilmore’s sculptures and the videos of her making them are fierce. As she creates “Rock, Hard, Place” and “It Needs Louise,” she’s creating warnings with rocks, black paint pots and scrap 2-by-4s: “Things can be different and perhaps not better.”
All the artists, starting with their mentor Nevelson, have used surplus, discarded and found objects and transformed them into works that are wonderfully rare and strange. I encourage everyone to visit, revisit and visit again the Gibbes Museum to experience such a compelling exhibit.
Alexander Moore
Old Plantation Road
Charleston