I believe some readers would take issue with the Sept. 29 Post and Courier editorial that said Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s combative testimony might have done more to undermine his career than Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s accusations.
Also, Sen. Lindsey Graham’s frustration with the Democrats’ underhanded tactics throughout the process didn’t need Graham’s statesmanship but rather the full Monty, which he delivered with full force and vigor.
In addition, any further investigation by the FBI needs to focus on both Kavanaugh and Ford. Dr. Ford’s credibility is not the issue, but added facts could put some meat on her bone-chilling rendition of her sexual assault. Otherwise, we are left with little but allegations.
Any forthcoming decision on whether Judge Kavanaugh is fit for the Supreme Court can also be measured in kind by fleshing out and connecting the dots of the known witnesses’ statements.
Whatever the outcome of Sens. Jeff Flake and Lisa Murkowski’s one-week delay of the confirmation vote, it appears that the state of our nation, with Democrats’ and Republicans’ hatred boiling over from the 2016 election results, could remain at a low point for years to come, or until the Democrats gain their sought-after power and control of our government. In this present state of mind, I pray that does not happen.
Dennis J. Donahue Jr.
Pelican Reach
Isle of Palms