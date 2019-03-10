Rep. Will Hurd is the only Republican representing a border district in Texas. Prior to being elected to Congress, he was a CIA operative, accepting dangerous assignments in Pakistan, Afghanistan and elsewhere. He is one of only two black Republican members of the House.
The conservative blog “Hot Air” noted, “He possesses the kind of talent and ability the GOP leadership should be highlighting on a regular basis. If they had any brains, that is.”
President Donald Trump had no history of service before announcing his presidential bid in which he stated, “Mexico is sending people that have lots of problems. They’re bringing drugs, they’re bringing crime, they’re rapists.”
President Trump recently said El Paso went from being “one of the most dangerous cities in the country to one of the safest cities after a wall was put up.” FactCheck.org noted this was false.
Rep. Hurd said “El Paso is one of the safest cities in the USA. The same can be said about Del Rio, Presidio and Eagle Pass, places I represent.” He characterized President Trump’s border crisis as a “myth” and his wall as a “Third-century solution to a 21st-century problem.”
Having been stationed in El Paso at Fort Bliss, and later living in southern New Mexico for five years, I am familiar with the proud culture of that region.
After reading Sen. Tim Scott’s op-ed attempting to justify his support for President Trump’s “border security crisis,” it is clear that he is not. My question for Tim Scott is, “Have you talked to Will Hurd about this?”
Richard Gross
Old Marsh Drive
Mount Pleasant