After reading the Aug. 19 story there is no doubt in this vet’s mind that the city of Mount Pleasant is going to lose the Medal of Honor Museum due to our elected officials’ closed minds.
They seem to focus only on the height of the structure. I agree with a previous letter writer, that we did elect them to follow written guidelines for new buildings, but rules were made to be changed, altered or, in rare cases, ignored.
This is not a new condo complex, apartment or commercial building. This is the National Medal of Honor Museum. Are we, as a city, so petty as to worry about a little extra height? I contend that this museum should be a structure seen from afar. Visitors to our beautiful Charleston area should not have to ask where the museum is. They should be able to see it.
It seems every article I have read implies the Planning Commission doesn’t want to open the door to future building by approving this structure’s height. Are you telling me and others who want this museum that a one-time variance could not be written to allow it? I find that hard to believe.
The Planning Commission doesn’t seem to be “too concerned” when it comes to jamming in every condo and apartment complex to come along, or Home Depot’s huge structure being built practically on the sidewalk along U.S. Highway 17 North.
I’m saddened by this commission’s concerns. I’m only glad that the heroes who gave their lives to earn this medal didn’t hesitate while trying to decide if a hill was too tall, or a distance too far to run, or a buddy’s body too heavy to carry.
Shame. Shame. Shame.
Earl Thacker
Killdeer Court
Mount Pleasant